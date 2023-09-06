Eau Claire Transit to move services to new transfer center in August 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve driven in downtown Eau Claire, you’ve probably seen progress being made on Eau Claire Transit’s Transfer Station.

Eau Claire transit manager, Ty Fadness, said it’s still a ways from operation.

“We’re expecting that next summer, hopefully around August we’ll be able to switch to the new Transfer Center. The goal will be to make the transition as smooth as possible so all the bus arrangements will stay the same and their locations will stay the same, so we shouldn’t skip a beat,” Fadness said.

Aaron White, Eau Claire’s community development director, said the majority of the groundwork is done.

“The bottom deck is the new transfer station for our city buses. Transit has space for eight busses to park inside, has space for drivers, for waiting, passengers, etc. Above that, there will be two decks of public owned parking spaces. And then on top of the building, as it sits, there will be three stories of residential construction that will be starting this fall,” White said.

White said creating housing on top of the structure is something the city has been planning since the start of the project.

“This is more or less targeted of folks making 80% of the median county income as far as rent levels. We’re short on housing of all types, so bringing in another 81 units of housing is a great way to cap the project out,” White said.

Construction started in September of 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said it will be worth the wait.

“We’re just really excited to see this project come to fruition again, COVID dragged this out much longer than it would have ever intended to be, but we’re excited to see it wrap up, seeing all the aspects of the project working properly and a great new structure for the community,” White said.

“The transfer center that we’ve had for the past 40 years is basically a temporary shelter, a temporary center back in the eighties that was only meant to be there for a short amount of time. So this new center is long overdue. So we’re really excited to have a much bigger space and improved technology and better facilities for all of our passengers and drivers,” Fadness said.

Transit buses will be able to use the new facility once the exterior of the apartments are complete, which is expected to happen by August of 2024. Construction on the apartments is set to begin this fall.

