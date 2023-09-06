F45 donates $15K to Boys and Girls Club

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is receiving a donation.

Function 45, an Altoona fitness center, donated $15,000 to the Club Wednesday. The donation comes from Function 45′s 3rd Annual Golf for Kids Event, hosted at Hickory Hills Golf Course last month.

Taylor Burger, Owner and Operator of the gym, says raising money for kids is a way outside of fitness that they can help the community.

“In our gym we are able to help anyone from 16 and above, so we wanted to find a way to give back to the other part of the community that we can’t reach in the studio and its not only a great way for our members to come together, but also other businesses for a great cause,” Burger said.

Burger says this is the most money that the golf outing has raised in its three years. She hopes that it will continue to grow into the future.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.