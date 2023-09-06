A few storms tonight followed by much cooler weather the rest of this week

Tuesday brought the 4th consecutive day Eau Claire has recorded a high temperature of at least 90 degrees, but without breaking a daily record. This is the last of the high heat, as a strong cold front moves through later tonight. The front will also come with a few showers and thunderstorms, which may include a severe risk. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of Western Wisconsin until 11pm tonight. This currently does not include Eau Claire or La Crosse. Any storms that become severe will have the risk of large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy downpours. Temperatures will cool off a bit more overnight, but it will remain muggy with lows in the 60s.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the area. (weau)

Behind the front it will remain a bit muggy on Wednesday, until the second push of cooler and drier air arrives. Dew points will remain in the 60s, but will gradually drop by the evening hours. Low pressure will be slowly moving away to the east, while an upper trough swings across the state. The combination will keep us locked in clouds all day, with still some moisture in play, so scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms will be possible. Little fluctuation in temperatures is likely, so most of us will remain in the 60s all day with breezy west and northwest winds.

Low pressure slowly moves away with still a few showers around (weau)

Clouds will stick around at night and even through at least Thursday morning before we possibly start to see a bit of clearing. Northwest flow will prevail, keeping us on the cooler side of average with most of us again staying in the 60s. As drier air continues to arrive we are likely to be clear going into Thursday night which will make for a cool start Friday morning, in the mid 40s. The week will end nicely with the return of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures, in the mid 70s. Saturday looks to be the warmest day over the next week with highs rising back to near 80 with more sunshine. The next upper level trough is forecast to drop down from Canada later in the weekend and early next week, bringing another cool down and the return of a few showers.

