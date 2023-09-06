Hunters: Check Out The DNR’s Online Hunting Resources Before Hunting This Fall

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the DNR’s hunting webpages have been revamped to help new and experienced hunters find the hunting resources they need as they prepare to hunt this fall.

Hunters can find relevant information on hunting regulations, hours, public lands and more on the mobile-friendly website.

Here’s what hunters can find on the revamped hunting webpages:

The DNR also recommends that hunters check out the species-specific pages, accessed via the main Hunting webpage, for more information about their species of interest. These pages were also recently redesigned to be a one-stop shop for hunting the given species.

Additionally, the DNR reminds hunters that the Hunt Wild mobile app was retired in June, so the best way to stay updated on hunting information is through the DNR’s website. You still have the ability to register your harvests on GameReg, our online game registration system.

The DNR wishes the best of luck to hunters this year and hopes everyone is getting excited for another year of hunting in Wisconsin.

