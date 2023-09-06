Interview: Event to learn about Respite for All Program

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Creating Hope: Confronting Dementia with Meaningful Action is a free, educational event.

Lisa Wells, Dementia Care Specialist with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, says the event will help provide solutions for people living with dementia and their care partners.

People can learn about the Respite for All Program from the founder of the program, Daphne Johnston.

Registration is required by September 22nd.

You can register online below or you can call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735.

Register for event
Video of Respite for All

