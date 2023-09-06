Interview: Triathlon and health fair pays tribute to local woman

The Loop de Lori Triathlon and 5K honors Lori Kleich
The Loop de Lori Triathlon and 5K honors Lori Kleich(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Loop de Lori Triathlon & 5K is Saturday, September 9 at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon in Chippewa Falls.

William “Loopy” Kleich, owner of Loopy’s Grill & Saloon, helped start the fundraiser in honor of his wife, Lori Kleich, to help people with cancer that choose the naturopath route to supplement their care.

The triathon features a 3.4 mile trail run, 17 mile bike ride, and 3.5 mile kayak or you can sign up to run the 5k.

Evolving Wellness will also hold an interactive health fair during the event.

All skill levels, ages, and families are welcome to participate.

All proceeds benefit the Lori Kleich Endowment Fund and Evolving Wellness to support “The Spectrum” autism program.

