Narcan access in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To prevent overdose deaths, Narcan is becoming more available around the country. The drug, which reverses the side effects of an overdose is accessible in a variety of places around the Chippewa Valley with more options soon.

Narcan can now be purchased online from Walgreens and CVS for around $45. Walgreen’s website states they expect to have the drug available nationwide on September 7th. For those looking for other options to get Narcan, there are many free places in the Chippewa Valley.

“It’s important for more community members to have access to Narcan or even Fentanyl testing strips,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, a public health specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said. “We’re really looking at decreasing the among of fatal and non-ftal overdoses that are happening within our community.”

While purchasing Narcan over the counter is new, Eau Claire has a variety of other places to get the drug, including the Eau Claire County Jail.

“We were able to install a Narcan and fentanyl testing strips vending machine in partnership with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “So right now, 24 hours a day, seven days a week community members can access Narcan as well as fentanyl test strips.”

Distribution boxes for Narcan are also spread out around the UW-Eau Claire campus.

“Drug use is something that I’m assuming is occurring on every UW system campus and so having the Narcan available on campuses is just such an important thing, just in case that would happen,” Christy Prust, a health educator at UW-Eau Claire said. “Anyone can carry it. I know folks that always have some with them just in case they’re at a place in a situation where an overdose occurs and they have it with them.”

Dillivan-Pospisil said she recommends anyone interested to keep the drug on hand.

“Narcan could also be added to anyone’s first aid kit,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “Narcan, as I mentioned, is easy to use and it’s also safe on children, pregnant women, as well as pets.”

Dillivan-Pospisil said between June 15 and August 30 of this year, 179 boxes of Narcan Nasal Spray and 115 fentanyl test strips have been dispensed through the vending machine. Prust said since October of last year, 23 Narcan boxes have been removed from the dispensers at UW-Eau Claire.

