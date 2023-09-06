Tara Johnson announces grassroots campaign for Congress

WESTERN WI (WEAU) - Democrat Tara Johnson, former La Crosse County Board Chair, is announcing her grassroots campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District to take on Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

“Western Wisconsinites deserve a leader with a proven track record focused on doing the hard work to get the job done for them, not politicians like Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who are taking us backward,” Johnson said. “I’m running for Congress because I have the track record of bringing people together to solve tough problems for working families, rural communities, and people who have been left behind. I’ll always fight for access to safe, legal abortion rights, expanding access to more affordable health care and prescription drugs, and ensuring Social Security and Medicare are there for the generations who earned it.”

