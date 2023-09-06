Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Jake
Augusta Police Department announces death of K-9
Generic Water
Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake
Court generic
Case against teenager charged with killing niece moved to juvenile court
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Trenton Wik
Man sentenced in Eau Claire County overdose death case

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP...
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says