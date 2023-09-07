2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department’s K-9 unit is being credited with helping catch one of two suspects following a chase.

According to the Department, on Aug. 30, 2023, just after noon they were called to help with a pursuit entering Eau Claire County on County Road G.

The suspect’s vehicle was chased until it drove off the road near Muskrat Creek and the driver took off on foot. The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody at that time. After nearly an hour, K-9 Unit Turbo was able to track the driver through a swamp, where he was found under a bridge.

The driver and passenger were identified as 21-year-old Alexander Rose and 34-year-old Cassandra Sloviak.

They were both arrested for several charges including fleeing an officer, attempted battery, and possession with intent to deliver THC.

