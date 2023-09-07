Bloomer Police Department K-9 diagnosed with cancer

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer Police Department K-9 has recently been diagnosed with cancer, the Police Department says in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post states, “It is with very heavy hearts that we share with you that K9 Rocky has been recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. We are currently awaiting the results of more in depth testing to help us understand his current condition and prognosis. While we can notice very small changes in Rocky’s energy level, he makes his love for work very clear at the start of each shift with Officer Poppe. We will proceed forward respecting K9 Rocky’s condition and make decisions as more information is gathered regarding his prognosis.”

