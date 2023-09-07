Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death

Kolt
Kolt(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A detective is charged in a Monroe County K-9′s death.

A criminal complaint shows 29-year-old Alexander Maas of Tomah is facing a charge of mistreating animals - intentional or negligent violation.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department was assigned to investigate the death of K-9 Kolt belonging to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The complaint says Kolt had a medical emergency at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2023, and ended up having to be euthanized on May 15, 2023. K-9 Kolt was assigned to Detective Alexander Maas with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the complaint, K-9 Kolt had been left inside Maas’s vehicle from around 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023. On May 10, 2023, the temperature outside had been 81 degrees Fahrenheit with sunny conditions and the windows on the vehicle had been left up.

The complaint says the vehicle was not equipped with any “hotspot” which would have alerted anyone that the interior of the vehicle was overheating with a canine left inside of it, in spite of one the Department had purchased that was supposed to be installed.

Veterinary records indicated Kolt’s kidneys were damaged and shutting down, which is what led to the decision to euthanize Kolt, according to the complaint.

