Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Flags will fly at half-staff Monday in Wisconsin to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Monday in Wisconsin to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the flag order Thursday, declaring Monday as a state Day of Service and Remembrance. The governor encourages Wisconsinites to give back to their communities to recognize the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who died over two decades ago.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, our state joins the country in reflecting on the tragedy and devastation of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the bravery and sacrifice of our first responders who ran toward danger, and the lasting influence the attacks have had on who we are as a nation today,” Evers said.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset Monday.

The Governor’s Office provided the Volunteer Wisconsin website for a list of available volunteer opportunities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a...
Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Days kicks off in Pepin
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
or around five years, the Mount Washington residence at 1930 Cleveland Street, which was a...
New apartments coming to Eau Claire

Latest News

Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Joshua Moggo
Plea entered for man charged with attempted homicide in Chippewa County
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/7/23)