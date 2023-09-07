‘Go Orange Day’ set to take place Sept. 8

feed my people food bank
feed my people food bank(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank is announcing “Go Orange Day” is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 8.

This initiative is intended to raise awareness and address the issue of hunger in the community.

According to a press release from Feed My People Food Bank, Hunger Action Month, recognized nationally every Sept., is a time when people across the country take a stand against hunger. By wearing orange and participating in activities such as volunteering or donating, Feed My People aims to draw attention to the issue of hunger and food insecurity.

The release says on “Go Orange Day,” supporters of Feed My People are encouraged to wear orange clothing, accessories, or even temporary orange hair or face paint to show their solidarity with those facing hunger.

To participate, wear orange and share what you’re doing to stand against hunger with Feed My People on Facebook or Instagram (@fmpfoodbank.org.)

