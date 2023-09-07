Interview: Back-to-School beef recipes

By Judy Clark
Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school time always comes faster than you think, and making that transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week can be tough for kids and parents. That’s why quick and easy meals are a lifesaver.

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some recipes.

DIY Beef Ramen Jars

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak

2 tablespoons beef base

1/2 cup chopped kimchi

4 teaspoons red miso paste

8 drops sesame oil

2 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup shredded carrot

8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor

Toppings (optional):

Reduced-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce, chili oil, sesame seeds, thinly sliced nori (dried seaweed) and thinly sliced shallots

COOKING:

Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars. To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, quarter of mushroom slices and 2 tablespoons green onion. Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets. Close jars. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

To serve, remove lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar. Close jar tightly and let stand 5 minutes, shaking occasionally. Serve with toppings, if desired.

Creamy Ground Beef Pasta

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound lean Ground Beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2-3 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups beef stock

1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce

1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

2 cups uncooked pasta

4 oz cream cheese

Fresh basil, optional

Parmesan cheese, optional

COOKING:

1. Heat large nonstick stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if needed. Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper, to taste.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

