Interview: Back-to-School beef recipes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school time always comes faster than you think, and making that transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week can be tough for kids and parents. That’s why quick and easy meals are a lifesaver.
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some recipes.
DIY Beef Ramen Jars
INGREDIENTS:
12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak
2 tablespoons beef base
1/2 cup chopped kimchi
4 teaspoons red miso paste
8 drops sesame oil
2 cups baby spinach leaves
1 cup shredded carrot
8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor
Toppings (optional):
Reduced-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce, chili oil, sesame seeds, thinly sliced nori (dried seaweed) and thinly sliced shallots
COOKING:
Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars. To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, quarter of mushroom slices and 2 tablespoons green onion. Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets. Close jars. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
To serve, remove lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar. Close jar tightly and let stand 5 minutes, shaking occasionally. Serve with toppings, if desired.
Creamy Ground Beef Pasta
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound lean Ground Beef
1 medium onion, chopped
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
2-3 cloves minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups beef stock
1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce
1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
2 cups uncooked pasta
4 oz cream cheese
Fresh basil, optional
Parmesan cheese, optional
COOKING:
1. Heat large nonstick stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if needed. Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper, to taste.
