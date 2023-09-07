Man dead after St. Croix County ATV crash

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in St. Croix County.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 7:58 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2023, of an ATV crash in the 800 block of 205th Avenue, in the Town of Star Prairie.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to find an ATV in the roadway, which had been driven by 54-year-old Shane Connor of Somerset, Wis. Connor had been traveling westbound on 205th Avenue, when it appeared he hit a deer and was thrown from the ATV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, life saving measures were performed at the scene, and Connor was flown to Regions Hospital. Connor later died on Sept. 5 due to the injuries he suffered.

This incident represents the eighth fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023, the Sheriff’s Office says.

