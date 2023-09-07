New Chippewa County recycling program offered

First Choice Recycling
First Choice Recycling(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County will no longer accept appliances and electronics at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This includes the fall “Clean Sweep” event.

According to a press release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, Chippewa has contracted with First Choice at 525 Park Ridge Court, Eau Claire to accept appliances and electronics during their business hours. Residents may recycle these items Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The release says only charges are for freon appliances, batteries, and fluorescent lightbulbs. All electronics and TVs are free for Chippewa County residents.

Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management provides this list of electronics and appliances that must be recycled:

  • TVs
  • Computers (desktop, laptop, tablet computers)
  • Printers
  • Monitors
  • Keyboards, mice, speakers, flashdrives
  • E-readers
  • DVD players, VCRs and video players (DVRs)
  • Fax machines
  • Cellphones
  • Major appliances, including air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, stoves, ovens, dehumidifiers, furnaces, boilers, water heaters, and microwave ovens.

Questions can be directed to the Recycling Coordinator at 715-726-7999.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a...
Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Days kicks off in Pepin
or around five years, the Mount Washington residence at 1930 Cleveland Street, which was a...
New apartments coming to Eau Claire
Kathryn Schauf at Tuesday night's Eau Claire County Board special meeting.
Eau Claire Co. administrator stays, marking end of special meetings on DHS 2019 budget

Latest News

Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
A crew member performing at Paranormal Cirque, a show presented by Cirque Italia.
Paranormal Cirque brings fun and fear to Eau Claire
Paranormal Cirque Brings New Experience to Eau Claire
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold September 7th