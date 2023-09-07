New Chippewa County recycling program offered

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County will no longer accept appliances and electronics at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This includes the fall “Clean Sweep” event.

According to a press release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, Chippewa has contracted with First Choice at 525 Park Ridge Court, Eau Claire to accept appliances and electronics during their business hours. Residents may recycle these items Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The release says only charges are for freon appliances, batteries, and fluorescent lightbulbs. All electronics and TVs are free for Chippewa County residents.

Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management provides this list of electronics and appliances that must be recycled:

TVs

Computers (desktop, laptop, tablet computers)

Printers

Monitors

Keyboards, mice, speakers, flashdrives

E-readers

DVD players, VCRs and video players (DVRs)

Fax machines

Cellphones

Major appliances, including air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, stoves, ovens, dehumidifiers, furnaces, boilers, water heaters, and microwave ovens.

Questions can be directed to the Recycling Coordinator at 715-726-7999.

