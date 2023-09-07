Paranormal Cirque brings fun and fear to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all thrill seekers a new show has made its way to Eau Claire featuring fun and fear.

Paranormal Cirque, a show presented by Cirque Italia, is a mix of theatre, circus, and cabaret brought to life in a horror show for mature audiences. The new show will be showing in the Oakwood Mall parking lot from Thursday, Sep. 7 to Sunday, Sep. 10. There will be six shows between Thursday and Sunday.

Contortionist, Ben Holland, said the show will feature circus stunts with a scary twist. Holland said there will even be a horror maze before the show starts where people will jump out and scare audience members.

“It’s just a very unique thing,” Holland said. “I haven’t seen experiences like this anywhere else. I worked in circuses all across the United States for a long time and it really is one of a kind.”

Paranormal Cirque is offering a promotion of $5 dollars off of any full-priced tickets purchased for shows in levels one, two, or three of seating. To receive a promo code people can call (941)-704-8572.

To purchase tickets and for ticket information click here. The show contains adult language and material so guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian.

