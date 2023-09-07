Plea entered for man charged with attempted homicide in Chippewa County

Joshua Moggo
Joshua Moggo(Chippewa County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls man charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls that left one woman hurt.

Court records show 32-year-old Joshua Moggo plead guilty to charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, burglary-armed w/ dangerous weapon, possess firearm-convicted of a felony, and violate/harassment restraining order - temporary restraining order. The remaining charges are dismissed and read in.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said in a press release that at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 14, they received two calls about a woman who had been shot in the abdomen at a home in downtown Chippewa Falls on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street. The woman and two children in the home were watching TV in the home with a roommate in another room of the home when Moggo arrived, pointing a gun at the woman. The woman and the roommate were able to get the children to a different room before Moggo shot the woman and fled the home. Both of the callers reported that the shooter was Moggo, the ex-boyfriend of the woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they provided first aid to the woman while searching for Moggo, who police believe fled the scene before they arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police, as well as the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, began to search for Moggo. About two hours after the shooting happened, Moggo called to turn himself in.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.

