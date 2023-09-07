Sunshine makes a return as temperatures turn seasonable through the start of this weekend

Fall-like weather remained persistent today as clouds were quick to take hold after some sunshine early on. As a result, temperatures had a hard time warming with most locations staying in the 60s. Cloud cover early tonight should give way to clearing late as high pressure lifts into Wisconsin from the southwest. Should skies clear, patchy fog will be possible late as temperatures cool near our dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s with light north-northeast winds. With our high still in the region tomorrow, sunshine will return with temperatures running right around average in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine finishes out the week with high pressure over the Great Lakes (WEAU)

The weekend looks to start off mainly dry with mostly to partly sunny skies Saturday as a cold front approaches from the north and west. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out towards the late afternoon or evening as the boundary draws closer, otherwise, highs will reach into the low 80s. More showers will be possible at night and into Sunday as the front passes through, while an upper trough starts to sag southward out of Canada. Cooler temperatures will result with most places back into the 60s and 70s. Similar weather will take us into early next week with the upper trough slowly swinging through the state as it deepens. Scattered showers are possible on Monday with slight chance also in the forecast on Tuesday. As far as rainfall goes, very little is expected, which has been the trend much of this summer as drought conditions continue to worsen across Western Wisconsin. The latest drought monitor report now shows Vernon and far southern Monroe counties being upgraded to an exceptional drought, which is the highest category on the scale. Meanwhile, extreme drought conditions are expanding northward along the I-90 corridor with the rest of the area remaining unchanged. Temperatures will stay roughly 10 degrees below normal through the middle of next week with some sunshine returning.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.