UW-Eau Claire receives funding for water-related research and training

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is a statewide initiative to expand student interest...
The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is a statewide initiative to expand student interest in water-related jobs.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Having clean, fresh water easily accessible is something we are used to in Wisconsin. Now, funding for student research at UW-Eau Claire will help to continue keeping our waters clean.

The university has received over $200,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, a statewide initiative to expand student interest in water-related jobs.

From watershed monitoring to an environmental science fair, Associate Professor of Geology & Environmental Science at UW-Eau Claire, Dr. Sarah Vitale, said the university will be involved in a total of five different projects.

“We have a field course that brings students from across UW system to come and do a freshwater studies field course in this part of the state. One of the projects that we had funded is for me to do training with K-12 teachers to teach them about groundwater and our local water systems. And so there is a big lack of water science, education, and especially in the context of of geology in grade schools,” Vitale said.

Dr. Vitale said the goal of these projects is to encourage students to go into the freshwater workforce.

“Not having enough water, having too much water with flooding, having contamination problems, even things like having like lead pipe systems still in place. Having people who can help solve some of these global issues is really important, not only for helping to understand our natural water systems and the human role in them, but also for developing technology,” Vitale said.

Vitale said all students are welcome to participate.

“You’re using water, you’re contributing potentially to contaminant issues and you want to know that your water supply is taken care of. You are voting for people to go into office who are going to be making those decisions about how do we best take care of our water. Whether or not a student decides to pursue the freshwater workforce as a career, it’s still really important for them to understand that aspect because water is such a strong component of our society,” Vitale said.

Students will be exploring rivers, streams and lakes across the state, including some in the Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a...
Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Days kicks off in Pepin
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
or around five years, the Mount Washington residence at 1930 Cleveland Street, which was a...
New apartments coming to Eau Claire

Latest News

Ragweed has been known to be a nuisance during the fall allergy season.
As temperatures cool, the fall allergy season begins
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
Jennifer Taube
Woman arrested in Vernon County for felony bail jumping
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020....
Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks