WAGNER TAILS: Crispin and Cora

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Sun’s out tongue’s out! Crispin is described as a goofy guy by staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

He can take time to warm up to new people, but once he feels comfortable he’s sure to keep you entertained.

You may notice his tongue is out... a lot. That’s because of a big overbite. His long flowing hair will need regular grooming.

Crispin loves having his face and neck scratched. He loves other dogs, but he says no to cats. Click HERE for adoption information.

Also great with other dogs is Cora. This two-year-old is available for adoption at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue.

She was left tied up in front of a home, expecting a litter of puppies. It’s unclear why she was abandoned, but caretakers at LRBDR have only good things to say about this terrier mix.

Cora walks great on a leash, she loves people and children, and she’s described as an overall good girl deserving of a happy home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

