Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is facing multiple charges, including her 8th OWI offense, after being pulled over in Eau Claire County early Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Pathoumma Morris was driving home from the Happy Hollow Tavern in Altoona when she was pulled over for not having a registration plate.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed Morris had blood shot eyes and was slurring words. After field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test, officers placed Morris under arrest. During a search of her car, officer found over 2.7 grams of meth, nearly 1.5 grams of cocaine, and a broken pipe.

Morris is facing four total charges including possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

