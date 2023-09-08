Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death
Ambulance
Man dead after St. Croix County ATV crash
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
The bride was able to say “yes” to someone else’s dress. Murphy’s custom-made dress fit the new...
Wedding dress inside car stolen hours before bride says ‘I do’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for...
Justice Alito rejects Senate Democrats’ call to step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case