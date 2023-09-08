Chance of storms tomorrow, cooler Sunday and next week

It has been a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine across our western areas. Farther east and south, clouds have been more persistent, but these will continue to move on out of the area tonight. It will be a clear night region-wide with lows in the low to mid-50s. Winds will remain light and slowly shift to the south. Tomorrow, this south wind will bring back the warmer air! Along with sunny skies for most of the day, temperatures will soar into the upper-70s to low-80s. By late afternoon, a cold front will bring in more cloud cover from the west. Models are in slight disagreement on the precipitation chance, but we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop into the early evening hours. No severe weather is expected. Behind this cold front, winds will start to shift to the north again, and bring in cooler air for the rest of the forecast.

Low pressure will approach us from the west tomorrow. Otherwise, quiet weather across the Midwest, rain and storms in the deep south and along the east coast. (WEAU)

Some lingering showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning, but we will see more sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be cooler, mainly into the low-70s. Similar temperatures on Monday with slightly more cloud cover, especially in the morning, along with a slight chance of a stray shower as low-pressure remains the dominant force. Tuesday is looking to be the coolest day with highs only in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. We will still be stuck in the 60s on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s towards the end of next week, with mostly sunny conditions.

