Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday night.

He was arrested in Craig County, Oklahoma, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday for obstruction of an investigation, ABCNews reported, citing online county records. CNN affiliate KJRH reported he bonded out shortly after being booked.

Further details about his arrest have not been released.

ABCNews and CNN reported they each have reached out to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and Craig County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a comment.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account that said he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “emotions got the best” of him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he continued.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death
Ambulance
Man dead after St. Croix County ATV crash
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

Apples from Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire, WI.
Nonprofit encourages people to embrace apple picking season
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to...
Prosecutors accuse Spanish soccer federation president of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
The high school student was suspended for his hairstyle despite law banning hair discrimination.
Family says school is punishing boy for his hair
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/8/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/8/2023 6 a.m.