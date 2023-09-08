New Costco being built by workers from outside Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local workers and leaders said that Costco is using construction workers from outside of Wisconsin, and even the Midwest, to construct their new store in Eau Claire.

“We have local contractors and local construction workers here. Why can’t they support the local area?” Said Business Agent, Russell Boos.

The New Costco warehouse is set to open the day before thanksgiving in Eau Claire.

And while people around the state are excited to shop there, many local workers and leaders aren’t happy about how it’s being constructed.

Boos said Costco has mostly hired workers from outside Wisconsin.

“If you look at the amount of wages and stuff, that’s going to be going to other states instead of supporting our state, and our area, instead it’s going back to like South Carolina, Texas and whatnot, they want the people, local people to shop here, but they’re not letting us build it,” Boos said.

Representative Jodi Emerson said it looks poorly on the company

“I think as businesses are coming into our community, they also need to be building those relationships with our local community. If they’re expecting our dollars to come into their building, they also need to use their building, and their building process, to spread their dollars to our local community,” Emerson said.

Aaron White, community Development Director of Eau Claire, said Costco usually only hires construction companies that they’ve worked with in the past.

Emerson said many community members and colleagues around the area are upset.

“So I guess what we’re really doing is giving Costco an opportunity to make some changes. You know, everything is not done in their building. And so they do have an opportunity to make some changes, hire some local people and make sure that the building reflects local values as well,” Emerson said.

Emerson believes Costco might not get the support they expected from locals once people in the area hear about this issue.

“I think a lot of people, once they realize that Costco isn’t using local labor to build a very strong portion of this, they’re going to be really disappointed and might choose to put their financial dollars elsewhere,” Emerson said.

Emerson also said she’ll be reaching out to Costco next week to get their perspective on this ordeal.

We did reach out to Costco for their comments on hiring workers but did not hear back.

Boos said the total amount of money going into this new Costco is around $4,000,000

