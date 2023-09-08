Nonprofit encourages people to embrace apple picking season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Fall is on its way bringing apple picking season with it.

Picking Promises, an Eau Claire nonprofit, is on a mission to get people to support local farmers by picking produce and to support the community by donating some of that produce to local food sites. Throughout the fall they will partner with different apple orchards in Eau Claire to help collect donated produce to give to food sites like Feed My People Food Bank and the Community Table. The Creator of Picking Promises, Norm Joseph, said they will be working with Leffel Roots Apple Orchard to collect donations on Saturday.

“We’re happy to take it for them,” Joseph said. “We will actually put out a little sign too where people pay saying ‘Would you consider leaving a few apples or berries here that you paid for?’. We can take it for you or you can take it, but it encourages everybody to donate.”

Joseph said Picking Promises does not need to be working with an orchard for people to donate produce. He encourages people to pick produce and donate it on their own time as well. The Co-owner of Leffel Roots Laura Leffel said last year they were able to donate close to 5,000 pounds of apples to Feed My People Food Bank with help from Picking Promises.

