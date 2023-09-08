SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 7th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The top two teams in Big Rivers Conference soccer squared off Thursday afternoon. Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson battled to a 1-1 draw.

In prep volleyball, Hudson took on Chippewa Falls, River Falls traveled to Eau Claire Memorial, New Richmond battled Eau Claire North, and Immanuel topped Whitehall.

Eau Claire Memorial also took down River Falls in prep girls swimming.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.