UW-Eau Claire Campus Police talks student safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire’s Police Department believes safety is a high priority on campus. They have many resources for students.

“We are a 24 hour, seven day a week police department year round, so we’re here if they ever need us, if they ever see anything suspicious, illegal concerning, they can definitely give us a call and we check on that. We do offer a free safety escort program from 8:30 p.M. To 1:30 a.M. Every night of the week. It is anywhere on campus in a large area off campus that is defined by a map on our website that is, any of our students, faculty and staff can ride that by showing a blue gold card. It’s either a riding escort or a walking escort to those areas”, says Lt. Chris Kirchman.

They also have emergency phones placed in designated spots around campus.

“If they were to be in danger and they wouldn’t have their cell phone with them, they could push the button, which is a 911 phone which goes direct to our dispatchers. And then an officer would be sent to that area”, says Lt. Kirchman.

Lieutenant Chris Kirchman has this advice for students on how to stay safe.

“If something doesn’t feel right, maybe stay out of that area. We encourage students to if you go out in a group, come back in a group, you know, stay in groups, there’s there’s some safety in numbers. If you do go out alone, that’s that’s okay. But maybe try to stay out of well-lit areas, maybe try to let friends or roommates know when you’re going to be back. And if you don’t return, they can let us know so that we can start looking also”, says Lt. Kirchman.

Two freshmen on campus say they follow the Lieutenants advice.

“I always say with like a group of people, like my dad always taught us like the buddy system. So I never am like, off by myself”, says Ella Cook.

“I do the same. I always tell people where I’m going and I stay in a group”, says Ally Lamb.

To promote safety the campus police attend events and spread awareness to students by handing out posters and cards.

