UW-Eau Claire Campus Police talks student safety

A campus police cruiser at UW-Eau Claire
A campus police cruiser at UW-Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire’s Police Department believes safety is a high priority on campus. They have many resources for students.

“We are a 24 hour, seven day a week police department year round, so we’re here if they ever need us, if they ever see anything suspicious, illegal concerning, they can definitely give us a call and we check on that. We do offer a free safety escort program from 8:30 p.M. To 1:30 a.M. Every night of the week. It is anywhere on campus in a large area off campus that is defined by a map on our website that is, any of our students, faculty and staff can ride that by showing a blue gold card. It’s either a riding escort or a walking escort to those areas”, says Lt. Chris Kirchman.

They also have emergency phones placed in designated spots around campus.

“If they were to be in danger and they wouldn’t have their cell phone with them, they could push the button, which is a 911 phone which goes direct to our dispatchers. And then an officer would be sent to that area”, says Lt. Kirchman.

Lieutenant Chris Kirchman has this advice for students on how to stay safe.

“If something doesn’t feel right, maybe stay out of that area. We encourage students to if you go out in a group, come back in a group, you know, stay in groups, there’s there’s some safety in numbers. If you do go out alone, that’s that’s okay. But maybe try to stay out of well-lit areas, maybe try to let friends or roommates know when you’re going to be back. And if you don’t return, they can let us know so that we can start looking also”, says Lt. Kirchman.

Two freshmen on campus say they follow the Lieutenants advice.

“I always say with like a group of people, like my dad always taught us like the buddy system. So I never am like, off by myself”, says Ella Cook.

“I do the same. I always tell people where I’m going and I stay in a group”, says Ally Lamb.

To promote safety the campus police attend events and spread awareness to students by handing out posters and cards.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death
Ambulance
Man dead after St. Croix County ATV crash
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

New Costco being built in Eau Claire by workers from outside Wisconsin
New Costco being built by workers from outside Wisconsin
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/8/23)
Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks about school safety during a press conference at West Salem...
West Salem discusses school safety