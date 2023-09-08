Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a stop at University of Wisconsin- Madison as part of a month-long college tour across the nation, the White House said
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a stop at University of Wisconsin- Madison as part of a month-long college tour across the nation, the White House revealed.

Vice President Harris is set to visit about a dozen campuses in seven states for the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.” The White House explained Thursday that she plans to discuss issues that disproportionately affect young people, including reproductive health, gun safety, climate action, and more.

“It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality,” Vice President Harris said. “My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

The details of when she will visit the Badgers campus were not released.

She plans to visit Hampton University on Sept. 14, North Carolina A&T on Sept. 15, and Morehouse College on Sept. 26. Vice President Harris will also stop at College of Southern Nevada and Northern Arizona University, but dates and details of the tours were not posted.

Her visits comes as she previously visited the Badger State this summer to talk about broadband and affordable connectivity. President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee last month, and First Lady Jill Biden made a stop in Madison last week.

