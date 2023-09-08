Wedding dress inside car stolen hours before bride says ‘I do’

The bride’s wedding planner, Nakeisha Green, has learned to be prepared for anything, but said the call she got Wednesday night was a first.
By Kelli Cook and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A bride in Memphis was devastated to learn her car was stolen with her $3,000 wedding dress inside the night before her wedding.

The bride’s wedding planner, Nakeisha Green, has learned to be prepared for anything but said the call she got Wednesday night was a first.

“She was just freaking out. Of course, you plan for your special day. It’s wedding eve, you’ve paid caterers and vendors,” Green said.

According to Green, the bride’s car was parked in downtown Memphis and stolen just before she checked into her hotel for the night.

They made a post on Facebook pleading for help, looking for anyone who could donate a dress for the wedding. The post received over 600 comments, including many offers from people who wanted to help.

But a phone call to a woman Green met just a week before was the one who saved the day.

“When she came to me, she was in tears, but when she left, she was smiling and that just made our day,” said Memphis fashion designer and seamstress Jessie Dodson.

Dodson had the frantic wedding planner on speakerphone when a woman who was getting a fitting happened to hear it.

“It just rang in the back of my head. I said, ‘Well, I have a dress. And my dress has literally been in the bag since I wore it eight years ago. And my wedding anniversary was two days ago,” Janeese Murphy said.

The bride was able to say “yes” to someone else’s dress. Murphy’s custom-made dress fit the new bride almost perfectly.

Dodson did minor alterations to the dress for free.

“I’ve wanted to sell the dress in the past and just didn’t do it and this is why,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

