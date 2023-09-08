Weekend incident in Vernon County leads to 2 arrests

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Saturday evening incident in Vernon County results in the arrests of two De Soto men.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson says around 9 P.M. on Sept. 2, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a shooting at a residence along Taylor Road in rural De Soto.

Numerous attempts to establish phone contact with the residence were unsuccessful, so a perimeter and staging area were established around the house.

A man, identified as 61-year-old Kraig Hanson of rural De Soto, was found walking along Taylor Road and said he was accidentally shot int he back of the head by his son, 38-year-old Kenneth Hanson.

A deputy sheriff with hostage negotiation training made several attempts to establish phone contact with Kenneth, but they were unsuccessful.

After a search warrant was executed, the firearm in question was found, and although it was not fired recently, evidence was found that someone had been hit with the firearm itself, not by a bullet.

As the investigation continued, Kenneth Hanson was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Jail, but was released after posting a $650 cash bond.

Kraig Hanson was also arrested and released on a $5,000 signature bond after appearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Formal charges on both men are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney.

Kenneth is due back in court Oct. 4, while Kraig is scheduled for a Sept. 26 court appearance.

