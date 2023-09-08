West Salem discusses school safety

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks about school safety during a press conference at West Salem...
Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks about school safety during a press conference at West Salem High School(WEAU)
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin attorney general is raising awareness about school safety resources as kids return to classrooms around the state.

Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and school officials in West Salem today to discuss the services provided by the office of school safety through the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

One of those services is the Speak Up, Speak Out resource center, which offers a tip line where potential threats can be reported.

Kaul, along with West Salem superintendent Ryan Rieber, say that Speak Up, Speak Out is a useful tool that can prevent violence in schools.

“One of the programs that we’ve launched is the Speak Up Speak Out program. That’s a 24/7 tip line that anybody associated with a school can use to provide information about any concerns relating to school safety,” says Kaul

“When you go back and you look at the history of violent acts that have happened across the country, there’s always been somebody that’s had some suspicion or have known. So it gives that confidential avenue where people can share some knowledge of things that they may have heard or they may have witnessed to bring attention so we can make sure that we’re as attentive to those things as possible,” says Rieber.

According to edweek.org, there were a total of fifty one school shootings in the U.S. in 2022 that killed 32 students. Four of those shootings happened in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Rose (left) Cassandra Sloviak (right)
2 arrested following chase in Eau Claire County
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death
Ambulance
Man dead after St. Croix County ATV crash
Pathoumma Morris
Woman arrested in Eau Claire County after 8th OWI
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates after catching a 6-yard...
Hamstring injury makes WR Christian Watson unavailable for Packers’ season opener with Bears
Minocqua Brewing Co. officially adds Oneida Co. to lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death