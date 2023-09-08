West Salem discusses school safety

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin attorney general is raising awareness about school safety resources as kids return to classrooms around the state.

Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and school officials in West Salem today to discuss the services provided by the office of school safety through the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

One of those services is the Speak Up, Speak Out resource center, which offers a tip line where potential threats can be reported.

Kaul, along with West Salem superintendent Ryan Rieber, say that Speak Up, Speak Out is a useful tool that can prevent violence in schools.

“One of the programs that we’ve launched is the Speak Up Speak Out program. That’s a 24/7 tip line that anybody associated with a school can use to provide information about any concerns relating to school safety,” says Kaul

“When you go back and you look at the history of violent acts that have happened across the country, there’s always been somebody that’s had some suspicion or have known. So it gives that confidential avenue where people can share some knowledge of things that they may have heard or they may have witnessed to bring attention so we can make sure that we’re as attentive to those things as possible,” says Rieber.

According to edweek.org, there were a total of fifty one school shootings in the U.S. in 2022 that killed 32 students. Four of those shootings happened in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.