2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 2 people are dead after a crash in Vernon County Friday afternoon.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson says just after 1 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash along County Road NN in the town of Franklin, south of Viroqua.

The driver of an SVU traveling north went off the left side of the roadway, drove across a hay field, and struck a large tree, head-on.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, and after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence suggests the driver suffered a sudden medical event prior to leaving the roadway.

Torgerson says the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

