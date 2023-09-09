Additions were made to a memorial for deceased girl scouts and mother

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -It has almost been 5 years since 3 girl scouts and one of their mothers were fatally struck by a vehicle in Lake Hallie.

A memorial for the victims; Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Jo Schneider, was created last year.

Now Green Oasis, a lawn care service in Lake Hallie, is helping to make the memorial a place for anyone to remember the lives lost.

“One of the families that were affected reached out to us. They want to do a project. You know, they were willing to spend some money on it and do some stuff like that. Once we got talking about it as a team, we’re like, you know, let’s let’s donate this. Let’s let’s get some volunteers round up”, says project manager, Nathan Bollinger.

He says the memorial caught his eye and he wanted to spruce it up even more.

“When I first drove out here and I saw what the girl scouts had already done with that tall memorial, it was like, okay, this needs something around it, you know, however it’s used, you know, something nice, keep it landscaped around it”, Bollinger says.

The addition to the memorial will give visitors a place to sit and remember.

“We are adding patio. They can put some benches on it, some plants, a couple boulders, nice little garden bed, awesome rock that’s all around”, he say

Around 12 volunteers signed up to add on to the memorial. Bollinger says the sign up sheet filled up in no time.

“You know, this this happened right in our backyard just down the road from where even our shop is. And we have people that live in the area that work for us. So pretty cool to see a group of volunteers come out on a Saturday morning and give their time to something like this”, he says.

Volunteers say that even though they weren’t the ones affected, the community feels strongly about the loss.

“I think it’s just important that we as a company just kind of show that we’re involved in the community and we’re able to help out when needed. Everyone’e really happy to be here”, says volunteer Jackson Wolterstorff.

The project was finished in one day and took about 3 hours to complete.

Green Oasis donated around $3000 in materials to the project. The memorial can be found on the side of Highway P just 10 minutes North of the business.

