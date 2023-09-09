A brief warm-up ahead of a few shower chances

A look at your weekend forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We saw our stretch of fall-like weather start to come to an end Friday as sunshine made a gradual return with temperatures running closer to average. The weekend will be kicking off with highs warming near and slightly above average, ahead of a cold front that will pass through with shower chances and a cooler day tomorrow.

A few showers and storms possible as temperatures stay near average
If you have any outdoor plans today, expect things to stay mainly dry with a mostly to partly sunny sky as clouds begin to filter in later on with our cold front drawing closer. A few showers and storms will start to work in by late this afternoon or evening as the return of light southerly flow helps drive highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine early gives way to increasing clouds
Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow, with more chances taking us into the start of this week as temperatures turn fall-like again with highs only in the 60s and overnight lows dipping to the 40s. You can get more details for the week ahead by visiting our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

