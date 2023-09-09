EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A memoriam celebrating the life of Justin Vue is being held this weekend at the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association in Eau Claire.

Vue’s uncle, Muaj Lo, said Vue was like a bridge builder, bringing people closer together.

“Justin definitely left a significant impact on the family. And, you know, without him, there’s a void that I don’t know how we’re going to fill that. But I think in time, we’ll come to terms with that,” Muaj Lo said.

Vue’s family said they are thankful for the support that everyone has shown.

“I think our community support comes in the way of coming here together with family and to lean on each other during this time. There is also a scholarship that has been developed in Justin’s name with UW-Eau Claire. And that’s something that people can also show support through by donating to that scholarship,” Muaj Lo said.

Muaj Lo said this scholarship is meant to help students of color at UWEC and any donations in support of Vue and this scholarship are welcome.

Muaj Lo also said Vue had a love for travel and was very spontaneous, but he loved his home town.

“Justin was born and raised in Eau Claire. But he’s very adventurous, he has ventured to many different places from, you know, he taught in South Korea for a while, he went to Alaska, but he’s always found Eau Claire to be home,” Muaj Lo said.

His family said this loss has made them and their community come closer together.

“he was taken too soon from us and we cherish Justin. He’s contributed so much in such a short time to all of us in our family and to the greater community. And so it was just a sense for us to honor him and to remember and to reflect on what Justin means to us, the lessons that he leaves for us and the hope for the future,” Muaj Lo said.

Vue’s family said anyone is welcome to show their support this weekend and celebrate his life.

The celebration of Justin Vue’s life will be going on until 2 AM on Saturday the 9th, and starts again at 9 AM on Sunday the 10th, until 9 PM.

Vue’s burial is planned for Monday the 11th.

