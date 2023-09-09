Fall-like pattern returns with spotty shower chances through early this week

Intervals of clouds and sunshine took us through our Saturday as a weak low and front have slowly been approaching from the west. Temperatures were quite seasonable this afternoon with all Western Wisconsin reaching the 70s. Chances for isolated to scattered showers and some thunder will increase this evening as the front slowly works through to the southeast. Any activity should taper off around or just after midnight with a mostly cloudy sky in store overnight. Rain totals won’t add up to much with most places generally seeing between a trace up to a quarter inch. Lows will be a bit milder and a couple degrees above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. A mostly cloudy sky will finish out the weekend with another chance for isolated showers as the low pressure system lingers to our south. Northerly flow will dominate with a cooler day expected as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A weak low and front linger in the region with spotty showers possible Sunday (WEAU)

On Monday, an upper trough will start to drop out of Canada as it swings into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Morning clouds should give way to some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon with more spotty showers possible. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below near 70 in the Chippewa Valley. Our coolest day looks to come Tuesday when the trough centers itself over the region. Most locations will have a hard time climbing through the 60s with yet a few more hit and miss showers not being ruled out. By Tuesday night, surface high pressure will become situated overhead as the upper trough begins to depart eastward. A mainly clear sky, light winds, and dry air will lead to a chilly start Wednesday morning with temperatures plummeting near 40, and in some cases, the 30s. There may be a risk for patchy frost, especially in rural and low-lying areas. Plenty of sunshine will dominate through Thursday with some moderation in our air mass as temperatures begin to turn seasonable again as we approach the start of next weekend. Our next chance for some precipitation could come Saturday with a cold front at our doorstep, as well as another trough.

