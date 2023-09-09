One person injured in rollover crash in Jackson County
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County Saturday morning.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened on US Highway 12 half a mile north of Gilbert Road, near Merrillan.
The driver, an 81-year-old male from Humbird, was transported via helicopter to a local hospital.
A press release states, a medical condition may have been a factor in the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
