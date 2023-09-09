SportScene 13 for Friday, September 8th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week two of prep football conference play continues as teams play their fourth games of the season.

Matchups include Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond traveling to Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North on the road against Superior, Hudson facing River Falls, Pepin/Alma battling Augusta, and La Crosse Aquinas taking on Altoona among others.

