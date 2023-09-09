SportScene 13 for Friday, September 8th (Part 2)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cloverbelt Conference has proved to be one of the most competitive conferences in Western Wisconsin once again this year.

Mondovi took on Stanley-Boyd in a battle of undefeated teams, Fall Creek battles Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild squared off with Elk Mound.

Colfax hosted Spring Valley in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.

Also, McDonell volleyball head coach Kat Hanson was named Wisconsin Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Coaches Association.

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
