2nd annual Park for a Purpose raises money for four community meals

Park for a Purpose has a car show, concert, food, and more!
Park for a Purpose has a car show, concert, food, and more!(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wheeler, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year in a row, a car show is doing more than showing off their sweet rides.

Park for a Purpose was held at the WoodWind Park near Wheeler, Wisconsin.

The biggest attraction is their car show, but they also had a silent auction, live music, food, and activities for all ages.

Co-owner of WoodWind Park, Meagan Frank, said this event benefits organizations that serve free food to the community.

“We’re doing a play it forward car show for the community tables of Menominee on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday as tables have come together. This is the second annual car show, and it is a play it forward. So that means that the proceeds for the event will go to those organizations and they’ll split it among the four groups equally,” Frank said.

If you would still like to donate, then you can find out more information through the WoodWind website.

