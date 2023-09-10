The Lions Club hosts 20th annual Cleghorn Harvest Fest

Cleghorn, Wis. (WEAU) - A festival in the area is giving back to the homeless, veterans, and community members in need.

The annual Cleghorn Harvest Fest is wrapping up their 20th year.

From car shows, to silent auctions, to live music and food, the Cleghorn Lions Club is always adding new things each year, especially for families with kids.

Lions Club chair member, Jason Vieth, said thousands of people attend this event and come back every year.

“The car show we’ve been continuing for quite a few years, and tractors, motorcycles are also involved, trucks as well, which is really cool. It’s not just a car show strictly. It’s unreal how many we got this year. Last year we had 168 entries. I’m expecting probably close to the same this year, if not more,” Vieth said.

Vieth said the event is estimated to raise around $15-16,000 this year.

