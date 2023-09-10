SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 9th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A packed day of sports action across the Chippewa Valley.

In prep football, Regis squared off with Durand-Arkansaw.

In WIAC football action, UW-Stout hosted Dickinson State in their home opener, while UW-Eau Claire traveled to Iowa to take on Coe College.

UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer defeated Saint Benedict on a final minute score.

