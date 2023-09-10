Spotty shower chances continue, but no widespread rain in the forecast

A mostly dry day around Western Wisconsin after some northern areas picked up a quarter to half inch of rain last night. Temperatures also cooled from yesterday with highs mostly in the lower 70s. A wave of low pressure to the south will continue to slowly move away tonight with a large high center well up to the north. This will leave our area in weak flow through tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower will be possible. The high will remain nearly in place through Monday, while a weak surface trough slides into Minnesota during the day. Though a stray shower may still occur, it will largely be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Enough sunshine should allow us to warm back to around 70.

Low pressure slowly moves away on Monday (weau)

A few showers may return Monday night into Tuesday morning as the surface trough to the west slides through and an upper disturbance swings by just to the north. Rainfall amounts will likely remain on the lighter side with little organization expected. It will also be cooler with some extra clouds around. Highs will be limited to the mid 60s. By Tuesday night and Wednesday the next high pressure system will build across the Upper Midwest, bringing a clearing trend. The result will be a chilly start Wednesday morning with lows close to 40. The day will feature full sunshine with a nice warm up and highs climbing back to near 70. The high will remain in control through the end of the week while drifting away to the east. As we get on the return side, temperatures will continue to rise, and by Friday we look to reach back up near 80. A weak cold front is then forecast to pass through early next weekend but with little energy and moisture, it currently looks to remain dry with temperatures remaining in the 70s through next Sunday.

