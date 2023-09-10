The Wisconsin DNR needs help finding red pine seeds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is using the last of its red pine seed, so now they are asking people to help replenish their supply for reforestation.

“The DNR’s supply of red pine see has been depleted due to the lack of good cone crops over the past couple years,” Jeremiah Auer, the DNR Forest Regeneration Specialist, said. “Red pine is Wisconsin’s number one conifer for timber production and many red pine plantations are now being harvested as they reach maturity.”

Red pine is found all around Wisconsin, so anyone can collect the seed to replenish the DNR’s supply. It is especially present in the sandy soils of central, northwest and northeast Wisconin. The DNR is looking for red pine cones at the mature stage where the color has just turned brown. This state is common in early September.

The DNR will pay $125 per bushel of properly collected red pine cones. The DNR said this is a win for collectors and a win for the next generation of red pine trees in Wisconsin.

“For sites that will be returned to red pine production, that most likely means planting seedlings for regeneration,” Auer said. “So help in collecting see now is vital to ensure the future of this valuable timber resource.”

The DNR offered guidelines on how to collect red pines and how to sell them(wording theirs):

How to collect

Before collecting cones, contact one of the state nurseries to ensure purchasing is still open(Griffith Nursery in Wisconsin Rapids, Wilson Nursery in Boscobel, Hayward Nursery in Hayward)

All seed must be of natural origin. Trees in your yard are not appropriate for see harvest.

Seed must be separated and labeled by county of origin.

Cones must be closed. Red pine cones open and close quickly in response to humidity changes but they disperse most of their seed after opening the first time.

Red pine cones are mature when they have turned from green to purplish with red-brown tips. Use clippers to snip these mature, unopened cones at the base of the branch.

Wear gloves so your hands don’t get covered in sap.

Do not mistake Austrian or Scotch pine for red pine. Scotch pine park is flaky(especially toward the upper part of the stem) and orange and their cones appear twisted and green, even at maturity. Austrian pine tends to be found in urban environments, has a stocky appearance and darker bark compared to red pine. The DNR’s “Forest Trees of Wisconsin” booklet can help collectors identify red pine.

Get permission from the landowner before collecting cones.

How to sell

After collecting, store the cones in a cool, dry area to limit mold growth or cone opening.

Store the cones in breathable containers.

Deliver the cones to one of the DNR buying stations as soon as possible.

If there is excess debris mixed in with the cones, they may be rejected or a price reduction applied. The DNR reserves the right to refuse purchase if the cones don’t meet specifications.

