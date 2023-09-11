28th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - To help raise money for the Eau Claire YMCA’s Membership for All program, the 28th Clayton Anderson Golf Outing and Wine Tasting took place in Altoona.

More than 100 community members from around the area gathered for the outing, including a team of WEAU staff. The YMCA’s Membership for All program aims to make sure no one ever misses out on a YMCA membership or program because they can’t afford it.

“The support that is raised today makes a huge difference in the lives of so many people, whether they’re dealing with a recent job loss, an illness, divorce, single parents trying to make ends meet for their kids,” Suzie Slota, the Chippewa Valley YMCA Director of Mission Advancement said. “Lost of different reasons that people need our help, many of them only need it for a short period of time. But, for that short period of time, it makes a world of difference for them.”

Slota said they hope to raise $60,000 at the event and are on track for it to be the most successful outing yet.

