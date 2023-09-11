Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week encourages people to eat local

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Lots will be cooking in the Chippewa Valley as dozens of restaurants open their doors for the 2023 Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week.

This year Volume One’s restaurant week will run from Friday, Sep. 15 to Sunday, Sep. 24. Volume One Events Coordinator, Joann Martin, said the event is all about inspiring people to eat local while enjoying discounts, special menu items, and the chance to win prizes. There will also be a ticketed kickoff event to celebrate Chippewa Valley restaurants called, First Taste Culinary Crawl.

“First Taste is on Thursday at the River Prairie Center,” Martin said. “It will be an outdoor event where you’ll buy your ticket and you can just sample all you can eat. We have nine participating restaurants that are going to have a fantastic spread of different samplings for you to enjoy.”

Martin said each year Volume One connects with a nonprofit to help support during Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week. This year a portion of proceeds from the kickoff event and other ticketed events will go towards supporting the nonprofit Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

For a list of participating restaurants and more information on Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week click here.

