Cool Tuesday before temperatures trend warmer later in the week

Clouds mixed with sunshine throughout the day as temperatures made it near average in the 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers have developed this afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will slide down from the north tonight. Isolated chances will stick around, otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures falling to the upper 40s and low 50s. A large high will be situated north of Lake Superior tomorrow as an upper trough takes hold over the region. Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible during the day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will feel very fall-like with highs generally in the low to mid-60s.

High pressure sits north as an upper trough brings shower chances (WEAU)

The same high pressure system will slide over the Upper Midwest at night, leading to a chilly start Wednesday morning as mainly clear skies and calm winds allow for strong radiational cooling. Lows in the Chippewa Valley will be right around 40, with some spots likely dropping into the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible for locations that dip to the mid-30s. Sunny weather will dominate for the mid-week with more sunshine into Thursday as our high drifts to the east and southeast. We’ll start to get in southerly return flow on the backside with temperatures returning to the 70s late this week. Our next chance for a few showers looks to arrive on Friday as a weak cold front pushes in from the northwest. Otherwise, the weekend brings dry weather with sun and clouds expected. We won’t see much change in the air mass as highs remain near average in the low to mid-70s.

